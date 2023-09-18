The Hemet Police Department is looking for a killer after a person was fatally stabbed early Monday morning.

The attack was reported just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Street, police said in a news release.

Responding officers found the victim, whose identity has not been released, suffering from “several stab wounds,” and despite lifesaving efforts on scene and at a local hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

No suspect description was available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Daniel Cortez at 951-765-2433.

Editor’s note: the generic image attached to this article included information from an unrelated case