A man has been shot in Hollywood, and the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the shooter.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m., when police responded near the intersection of Argyle and Selma avenues, according to Officer Im.

An ambulance was requested for the victim of a gunshot wound, an approximately 23-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing, Im added.

Police are seeking the shooter, who is believed to be a white or Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, and who is described as having dark hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, and he used a black handgun and fled in a white Mercedes-Benz, Im stated.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.