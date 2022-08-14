Police are looking for three men who are believed to have stabbed at least one person in Westlake Sunday night.

The attack was reported at about 8:15 p.m., when officers responded to the 1800 block of West 7th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One patient ran to Los Angeles Fire Department Station 11 for help, police said, but a total number of victims has not yet been established, and police are searching hospitals in the area for more patients.

No deaths have been reported as of Sunday night.