Police seek assistance in identifying shooter in San Bernardino teen’s killing

Peter John Collras, shown in this undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department, was fatally shot on Octt. 29, 2021.

A San Bernardino teenager was fatally shot Friday, and police are hoping the public can help identify the person responsible.

Peter John Collras, 18, was shot about 9:20 p.m. at 1125 N. Mayfield Ave., according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Collras, whom police found suffering from gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead after he was brought to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective H. Rodriguez at rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or 909-384-5628, or Sgt. E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org or 909-384-5613.

