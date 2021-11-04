Police seek assistance in identifying shooter in San Bernardino teen’s killing

A San Bernardino teenager was fatally shot Friday, and police are hoping the public can help identify the person responsible.
Peter John Collras, 18, was shot about 9:20 p.m. at 1125 N. Mayfield Ave., according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Collras, whom police found suffering from gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead after he was brought to a nearby hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective H. Rodriguez at rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or 909-384-5628, or Sgt. E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org or 909-384-5613.