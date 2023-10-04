Police are looking for the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette that struck and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood last month.

The luxury sports car, which police believe to be made between 2020 and 2023, hit a man crossing La Brea Avenue while traveling south toward Sunset Boulevard at 1:23 a.m. on Sept. 24, police said in a news release.

The Chevy driver fled, leaving the man at the scene, police said. The man was declared dead by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

“Speed possibly was a factor in this collision. It is unknown if Alcohol and/or drugs were a factor. The investigation is ongoing,” police said, adding that a reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the driver’s “identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.”

The car’s color, which police described as rapid blue, could help identify the driver, as only 2,261 such vehicles were manufactured in 2022, according to the National Corvette Museum.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 213-473-0234.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (CRIMES on most keypads).