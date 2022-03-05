Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Koreatown

A 22-year-old man riding an e-scooter was killed in a hit-and-run in Koreatown early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

The collision between the scooter and a blue Dodge Caravan occurred at 2:30 a.m. at Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, and it ejected the man from his e-scooter before he collided with the roadway, police said in a news release.

The Caravan, which was heading north on Western Avenue, struck the eastbound scooter, but another car headed south struck the man after he had been ejected from the scooter and dragged him about 60 feet, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle did not stop to help, and the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene. He has not been identified, pending notification of his family.

The driver of the Caravan, a 39-year-old man from Los Angeles, remained at the scene, and police said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Traffic Division Detective Section at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to West Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-473-0222 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.