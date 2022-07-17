A woman is dead after she was struck by two cars in Hollywood early Sunday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for one of the drivers involved.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was initially struck by a Toyota Corolla near the intersection of North Wilton Place and Sierra Vista Avenue just before 5 a.m., the LAPD said in a news release.

A couple of minutes later, while the woman was laying in the street, she was struck again, this time by a Nissan Rogue, police said. She was later taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While both cars left the scene without helping the woman, the Toyota driver has been found and “is cooperating with the investigation,” police said. Police are now looking for the Nissan driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-473-0234.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.