The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman Tuesday evening in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.

A vehicle believed to be a small white sedan was headed south on Western Avenue near Vernon Avenue when it hit a woman walking across Western, police said in a news release. The vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old Angeleno, was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Detective Gerald Chavarria at 213-924-362 or 37560@lapd.online.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.