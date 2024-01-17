The Burbank Police Department is looking for a black sedan that struck a bicyclist on Tuesday, leaving the cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The crash on Clybourn Avenue near Oxnard Street took place at about 7:20 a.m., when a 77-year-old man was riding on the sidewalk and entered the intersection, police said in a news release.

It was in the intersection that the black sedan headed east on Oxnard struck the bicycle before fleeing the scene, police said.

“The bicyclist sustained major injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to a local trauma center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Investigator R. Murphy at 818-238-3103.