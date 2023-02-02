The Los Angeles Police Department provided this photo of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 23, 2023.

A 32-year-old man lying in a Westlake roadway was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene, and police are working to identity the driver in connection with a hit-and-run.

Angeleno Kyle Ray, 32, was “possibly in medical distress and passed out” in the right lane of westbound 6th Street west of Bonnie Brae Street at around 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 23, police said in a news release.

As he lay in the street, a blue Dodge Ram ran over him and dragged him 20 feet, then fled the scene. Ray was declared dead at the scene.

Video of the truck, a 2007-13 Ram with custom lights and rims and a truck bed equipped with a rack, has been shared to YouTube.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle, they can contact Investigator G. Diaz at 213-486-0767 or e-mail 36160@lapd.online, or they can call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746.

During weekends and off-hours, calls should be directed to the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.