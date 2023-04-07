The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in North Hollywood Thursday night.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman, was in a marked crosswalk on Laurel Canyon Boulevard at Keswick Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by a two-tone older blue Toyota or Nissan pickup truck, police said in a news release.

The truck ran a red light while striking the woman and continued southbound without stopping to help the woman. The victim was taken to a local hospital in grave condition, where she died, police said.

Authorities believe the truck sustained front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Davis, Serial No. 38353, at 818-644-8032 or 818-644-8000.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.