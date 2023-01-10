An SUV sustains heavy damage after a high-speed crash that left four injured in South L.A. on Jan. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who likely sustained major injuries in the fatal Monday morning crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Main Street and 111th Place when a speeding silver sedan struck the unidentified victims’ vehicle, which then hit a parked vehicle, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Two of the victims, a 35-year-old mother and her 18-month-old son, suffered severe injuries and are in critical condition, while another son, 13, was declared dead at a local hospital.

The fourth victim, a 16-year-old daughter, suffered serious injuries as well, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Monday. Police did not provide an update on her condition.

The hit-and-run driver, meanwhile, hit two other parked cars before his vehicle burst into flames, police said. The driver fled on foot.

“Due to the severity of the crash, it is believed the suspect sustained serious injuries and may seek medical aid at a local medical facility,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Gerald Chavarria at 323-421-2500.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.