The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family.

The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m.

“As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said on Twitter.

The teen, who had been found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in the 5900 block of Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside, has Down syndrome and is “mostly non-verbal,” though he has indicated he is 17 years old and may go by the name “JC,” police said.

