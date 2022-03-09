Police seek follow-home robbers who pistol-whipped victim outside his apartment

The LAPD released video of a robbery and assault in downtown Los Angeles on March 6, 2022.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the robbers who stole a victim’s watch and pistol-whipped him after following him to his downtown Los Angeles home Sunday night.

The victim was driving his Lamborghini home to his residence the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue from an upscale restaurant in Hollywood when he saw a white sedan, possibly made by Volkswagen, following him, the LAPD said in a press release.

At about 11:15 p.m., when the victim turned into the rear alley behind his apartment building, the white sedan turned as well, police said.

Another vehicle — a sedan, possibly a Nissan — then passed the Lamborghini and stopped in the middle of the alley, and two suspects emerged from the vehicles, one of whom pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his watch, police said.

A struggle ensued, and the robbers pistol-whipped the victim, according to police and video of the incident released by the LAPD.

The robbers then ran back to their vehicles and fled with the other suspects who remained in the cars.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Detective Umanzor and Detective Brown at 213-486-6840.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.