Police seek help finding family that disappeared from Hesperia, hasn’t been seen or heard from since 2019

John Roberts, 49, Julie Englehart, 49, and their daughter, Brooke Roberts, 11, are seen in images provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Police asked for help Friday finding a family that disappeared from Hesperia and has not been seen or heard from in more than a year.

John Roberts, 49, Julie Englehart, 49, and their daughter 11-year-old Brooke Roberts have been missing since October 6, 2019, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators say that in 2017 the family moved from Hesperia to Ozark, Alabama, where John Roberts grew up.

They returned to Hesperia in 2019 and were living at the Motel 6 on Cataba Road during September and the beginning of October 2019.

Englehart then had an October 6 telephone call with a relative, saying that she had found a job cleaning used trailers for an unknown business in the High Desert area.

She also said the family was in process of moving somewhere near Spring Valley Lake, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Englehart told her relative she would call again the next day, but never did.

Relatives have not seen or heard from the family since that phone call.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jason Schroeder at 760-947-1500 and reference case number 191907476.