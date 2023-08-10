Police in Long Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stabbed a woman working at a convenience store last year, authorities announced on Thursday.

On Jan. 30, 2022, just before 12 p.m., officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the store, located at 919 East Broadway, on reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found the adult female victim suffering stab wounds to the upper body, according to an LBPD news release.

Detectives with LBPD’s Violent Crime Detail say the preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was working inside the store when the male suspect entered, started an altercation that resulted in the stabbing and then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

When responding officers made it to the store, the suspect was already gone.

Medical personnel with the Long Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene and took the woman to the hospital for treatment. Authorities did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

LBPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the above-pictured man after he was allegedly involved in a Jan. 2022 stabbing of a woman working at a convenience store. (LBPD)

The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Adidas tracksuit top.

Investigators released surveillance footage, along with photos of the suspect in hopes that someone from the public may recognize the man.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Detail at 562-570-7250. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.