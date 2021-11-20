Police seek help in identifying driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Chesterfield Square

A 51-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a pair of cars, one of which fled the scene after the collision, in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man has been identified and his family was notified, but police did not release his name.

Police said the first car to hit the victim struck him as he tried to cross Western Avenue just north of 65th Street at about 5 a.m.

The driver of that car, believed to be a white, medium-sized sedan with tinted windows, fled the scene, but a second car struck the man as he was in the roadway on Western Avenue.

The driver of the second car called for help, as the man was “lodged under the vehicle,” police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene.

There is no available description of the driver of the first car, but anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lopez Del Haro or Detective Moreno at 323-421-2500 during regular business hours.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.