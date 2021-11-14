Police seek help in identifying killer of 40-year-old Sylmar man

A Sylmar man was found dead in a Sylmar parking lot on Friday, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying the shooter and anyone else who may have been involved.

The victim, 40-year-old Alexander Garcia Aguirre of Sylmar, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 10 p.m. in the 13200 block of Maclay Street, police said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department declared Aguirre dead at the scene.

During their investigation, detectives from the LAPD have learned that two men and a woman were seen running from the scene immediately following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

To submit information anonymously, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.