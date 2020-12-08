Police seek help in search for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 24-year-old man in Koreatown

Two vehicles of interest are seen in images provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles in September.

On Sept. 27, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a man down call in an alley near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Council Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Paramedics also responded to the scene and transported the injured man to a nearby hospital.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Destin Moore, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Police Department.

Moore’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to L.A. County coroner’s officials.

Surveillance video taken from the alley where the collision occurred showed two vehicles of interest that investigators are searching for.

Anyone with information about these vehicles, or the drivers, is asked to call the Police Department at 213-473-0236. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone providing information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction.