Police are asking the public for help identify and locate a man who fatally shot a Lancaster man in Winnetka over the weekend.

Investigators say Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, was found by officers who were responding to a shooting call in the 20000 block of Sherman Way around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Abdullah was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead inside a residence, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Authorities believe a male suspect entered the residence and confronted Abdullah in an upstairs bedroom before opening fire.

Several shots were heard before the suspect fled the location in what appeared to be a red or maroon sedan, police said.

No description of the gunman was available.

Anyone with further information was asked to call Detective Mark O’Donnell at 818-374-9550. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.