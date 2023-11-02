The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Wilmington last month.

The pedestrian, a woman whose identity has not been released, was in a crosswalk at Anaheim Street and King Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 6 when she was hit by a white sedan, police said in a news release.

“The force of the collision caused the victim to be propelled into the air before landing in the roadway,” police added.

The white sedan fled the scene, and the woman succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital three weeks after she was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Huerta at 323-421-2500.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.