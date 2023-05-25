The Los Angeles Police Department provided this undated photo of the location of an alleged hit-and-run in Westlake.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are asking the public to help them identify and track down the driver of a Nissan Sentra who struck a bicyclist in Westlake earlier this month and fled the scene.

At 8:45 p.m. on May 13 at Hoover and Carondelet streets, an older model white Nissan hit a cyclist, who “landed on the hood and windshield of the vehicle and rolled off the vehicle landing in the street,” police said in a news release.

The Nissan fled — likely with damage to its front end, hood and windshield — leaving the cyclist with severe, though not life-threatening, injuries, police said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the conviction of the driver or a resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

During weekends and non business hours, calls can be made to the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746 or the department’s toll-free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.