The LAPD released this photo of a car suspected of hitting a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene on June 26, 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a Honda who crashed into a motorcyclist in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles and fled the scene.

Around 11:20 a.m. on June 26, two 2021-22 silver Honda Accords were headed south on Grand Avenue near 37th Street when one of them attempted a U-turn, the LAPD said in a news release.

While turning around, the Honda hit a motorcyclist who was headed north on Grand Avenue, then lost control and crashed into another car, the LAPD said.

The Accord, which sustained visible front-end and right-side damage, then fled north on Grand Avenue, east on Jefferson Boulevard and south on Hill Street, the LAPD said.

The biker was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released footage of the vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the driver is urged to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-

877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.