The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping the public can help them track down a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Sun Valley early Friday.

The victim, a man believed to be 28 to 30 years old, has not yet been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, but he was struck around 1:50 a.m. on Lankershim Boulevard near the intersection with Arminta Street, the LAPD said in a news release.

A dark-colored sedan headed north on Lankershim hit the victim, and “the force of the collision caused the pedestrian to be thrown in a northeast direction across the intersection,” the release added.

The vehicle, possibly a gray Nissan with heavy front-end damage, continued north on Lankershim without stopping. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Investigator Sison at 818-644-8022 or Hansen at 818-644-8255.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.