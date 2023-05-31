The LAPD released this image of a May 14, 2023, hit-and-run in Westlake.

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing the street earlier this month, and the Los Angeles Police Department is hoping the public can help find the hit-and-run driver.

Just before 8 p.m. on May 14, the unidentified Angeleno was crossing at 3rd Street and Westlake Avenue in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles when he was struck from behind by a gray 2007-10 Toyota Camry, police said in a news release.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a speeding compact car strike the man, who then flips over the vehicle before crashing into the pavement.

After hitting the man, the driver continued west on 3rd Street, then turned north onto Alvarado Street, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening, but still severe, injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction, or resolution through a civil compromise.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle and the driver, contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.

Alternatively, contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746, or call the 24-hour toll free number 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS 8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.