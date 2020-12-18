Police seek info in South L.A. road-rage crash that left mother dead, 9-year-old son critically injured

A woman was killed and her 9-year-son was critically injured after being struck by a driver in a South Los Angeles road-rage incident last month, and police are asking for the public’s help solving the case.

The incident unfolded about 6:35 p.m. Nov. 28 along Central Avenue between 56th and 43rd streets in the Central-Alameda neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the ordeal, the passenger of a Chevrolet or GMC SUV brandished a gun at the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander.

The driver of the SUV then blocked the path of the Outlander at Central Avenue just south of 43rd Street.

“Fearing that the passenger of the SUV was going to shoot at him, the driver of the Outlander conducted an evasive maneuver by driving around the SUV, onto opposing traffic, and made an immediate eastbound right turn onto 43rd Street,” LAPD officials said in a news release.

The SUV driver then began to chase the Outlander east on 43rd. As the driver of the Outlander approached Hooper Avenue, he did not stop at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection “at a high rate of speed,” police said.

The Outlander then crashed into a 2020 Toyota Corolla headed south on Hopper and lost control before crashing into a telephone pole, as well as the mother and son who were standing at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the SUV stopped briefly at the scene before heading south on Central Avenue and west on Vernon Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Outlander, a 19-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He may, however, face charges in connection with the crash, LAPD Detective Juan Campos told KTLA.

Luciana Gonzalez, 30, and her son were both taken to a hospital, where she later died. The boy was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit with head trauma, but is expected to survive. He recently underwent surgery, but is out of the ICU, Campos said.

Gonzalez also leaves behind a husband and daughter, police said. A makeshift memorial for the victims remained near the crash site Friday.

Authorities are still searching for the driver and passenger of the SUV and released surveillance video of incident during a news conference Friday.

The SUV is described as having aftermarket LED style head and fog lamps with red running lights.

Anyone with information about the crash or the people involved can contact Campos at 213-486-0755, 213-833-3713, or 31480@LAPD.Online.

LAPD released surveillance video of a late November road-rage crash on Dec. 18, 2020.