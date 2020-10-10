Police seek information after group opens fire at Riverside’s Vasquez Park, injuring man and teen

Detectives sought the public’s help Friday in their investigation of a shooting that left two people injured at Vasquez Park in Riverside earlier this week.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of 14th Street in the city’s Eastside neighborhood, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officers responded to the location after receiving several calls about a shooting, the agency said.

They arrived to find bullet casings in the parking lot but did not see anyone at the park, officials said. But about 50 minutes later, a local hospital reported two gunshot victims in its emergency room, according to police.

The department described the victims as a man shot in the head and a male teenager struck in the hip area. The man was in critical condition while the teen was released after receiving treatment for his gunshot wound, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown group approached the two victims and another person at the park. The instigators opened fire as the three tried to leave in a vehicle, police said. The third person did not sustain any injuries.

Police have not announced any arrest as the case remains under investigation.

They urged anyone with information to contact Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app, referencing report No. 200026563.