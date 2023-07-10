The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public for any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in a commercial burglary in the Venice area late last month.

The burglary, which was partially caught on a surveillance camera, occurred on June 29 in the 700 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Police say the suspects parked a newer white, four-door pickup truck with no license plates on Indiana Avenue west of Lincoln Boulevard at around 11:40 p.m. One of the suspects then climbed on top of a white storage container positioned at the rear of a store.

After covering surveillance cameras on the store’s roof, the suspect cut a hole in the ceiling to gain entry to the business.

“While inside the location, the suspect covered another surveillance camera and took an unknown number of items. The suspect passed numerous amounts of items back through the hole in the ceiling to another unknown suspect,” an LAPD news release stated.

The suspects did not leave the business until nearly 4 a.m. when the alarm was activated.

Police are asking the public for information that may lead to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in a Venice area burglary on June 29, 2023. (LAPD)

One of the suspects is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie covering his face, black pants, white shoes, red gloves and a red and black baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pacific Area’s Detective Twycross at 310-482-6364. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.