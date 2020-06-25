Police seek information related to alleged sexual assault by ex-Arcadia High School student

Arcadia High School is seen in a Google Street View photo on June 25, 2020.

Police are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a former student at Arcadia High School and seeking help from the public, officials announced Wednesday.

The allegations surfaced on Tuesday afternoon when investigators learned of the sexual assault allegations involving a former student and possibly two female victims who attend Arcadia High School, police said in a news release.

“We remain committed to proactively investigating sexual assault crimes, and apprehending perpetrators of those crimes whenever possible,” Arcadia Police Chief Robert Guthrie said in a statement.



Police are working closely with Arcadia High School and Arcadia Unified School District personnel on the investigation.



Guthrie said every sexual assault reported to the Arcadia Police Department is taken seriously, reviewed and investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or any other incidents of sexual assault in Arcadia, are asked to call the Arcadia Police Department Investigations Bureau at 626-574-5163.