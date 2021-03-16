Police seek intruder who sexually assaulted woman inside her Burbank home

Police in Burbank are looking for an intruder who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep inside her home last week.

The incident was reported about 3:35 a.m. March 10 in a home along the 700 block of North Priscilla Lane.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress call and contacted the occupants of the home, the Burbank Police Department said in a news release.

No burglar was found, but an investigation revealed that the intruder had entered the home and sexually assaulted the victim while she was asleep, police said.

Authorities said the incident appears to have been isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not provide a description of the intruder.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Burbank police’s investigation division at 818-238-3210.