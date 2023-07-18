The Long Beach Police Department and a girl’s family are asking for the public’s help in bringing her home safety, as she has been missing for nearly two months.

Diana Rojas, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1000 block of Raymond Avenue on just before 8 p.m. on May 29, police said in a bulletin.

She is believed to have run away, as she has done in the past.

“The last time she ran away she was located in Los Angeles,” the bulletin said.

However, police also noted that she “may be loitering in the surrounding area,” so Long Beach residents should remain vigilant.

Rojas is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 562-570-7246 or 562-435-6711.