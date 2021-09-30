Police seek man and woman involved in shooting in Playa Vista

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shooter and his female accomplice in a Sept. 21 attack in Playa Vista.

The shooting occurred around 10:25 a.m. on Shared Drive, east of South Center Campus Drive, and began with an apparent confrontation between the men, police said.

Video released by the LAPD shows one man receiving a bag from a woman, pulling a gun out of the bag and firing multiple times at another man, who is driving a light-colored car.

In his attempt to flee, the victim crashed his car into a nearby wall before escaping.

Police found the victim, who was not hurt by the shooting or the crash, as he was attempting the escape the shooter and his accomplice, who had returned to their vehicle and began chasing him, police said.

The assailants’ vehicle was described as a black, four-door Honda Civic or similar vehicle from model year 2015 or newer.

The shooter is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and between 180 and 190 pounds, police said. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a white or gray T-shirt, black track pants and black shoes.

The woman is about 20 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a thin build, police said. She was wearing a red shirt, light-colored pants and black fuzzy footwear.

Anyone with information can contact Pacific Area Detective Jurado at 310-482-6369. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.