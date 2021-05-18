Police seek man caught on video as he broke into Ontario home under fumigation

Police are searching for a burglar who was caught on video as he broke into a home being fumigated in Ontario over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The burglary was reported at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West I Street, said Ontario police Lt. Bill Russell.

Home surveillance video the resident shared with KTLA shows the man check over his shoulder as he cuts into the fumigation tarp covering the front door area to get inside.

A man’s voice broadcast over the camera is heard telling him, “Hey, what are you doing? I can see you, f—.” But the man goes in anyway.

Police say they have yet to make any arrests in the case and don’t have any leads.

Detectives are examining evidence and looking for any other surveillance video captured in the neighborhood, Russell said.

Anyone with information can contact Ontario police at 909-395-2001.