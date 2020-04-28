Police seek man caught on video shooting at occupied Palms apartment

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was caught on video shooting at an occupied Palms apartment earlier this month.

A screengrab of a video shared by LAPD on April 27, 2020 shows a man allegedly shooting at an occupied apartment in Palms earlier in the month.

The incident was reported about 12:35 a.m. April 18 at an apartment complex near the intersection of Mentone Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

The man, who police said did not live in the building, first tried to kick down the door of an apartment.

The man then allegedly fired a gun at a third-floor apartment.

The bullet hit the glass door and narrowly missed the person inside, police said.

The man is described as being about 30 years old, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

He was wearing a light-colored printed scarf on his head, black sweatshirt, white t-shit, dark blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

He was also caught on video without his sweater and shirt and he appeared to have a possible tribal tattoo that covers most of his back, police said.

He got away in a gray or white four-door vehicle. Anyone with information about the man or the incident can call Pacific Division Detective Lin at 310-482-6395.