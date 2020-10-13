Police seek man who allegedly sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl in Santa Ana

A man sought by Santa Ana police in connection with a sexual assault is shown in a wanted flyer released by the Department on Oct. 13, 2020.

Police in Santa Ana are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on Monday, officials said.

The victim was walking in the downtown area of the city when the assailant began walking his bicycle alongside her.

The man allegedly assaulted the girl in the 1200 block of North Main Street, police said without elaborating.

The man is described as being about 40 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slim build and medium-length brown beard/mustache.

He was last seen wearing a red and white checkered short-sleeve shirt, with slim-fit black jeans, dark shoes and a blue hat with a white logo embossed on the front.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the assailant can contact Detective Nolan at 714-245-8302 or MNolan@santa-ana.org.