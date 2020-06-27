Police seek man who pointed gun at women outside Westfield Culver City, fled after crashing during pursuit

A gunman was at large after brandishing his weapon at two women at a Culver City shopping mall and leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in a crash Friday, police said.

The incident began around 4:25 p.m., when the man approached two women in a car outside Westfield Culver City and pointed his gun at them, Culver City police said in a news release.

The women were not hurt, officials said.

Officers responded and spotted the man’s vehicle near the mall, and a pursuit ensued. Not long after, the suspect collided with several other vehicles at the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, on the border of Westchester and Inglewood, according to police.

The man then exited his vehicle and fled on foot, and was able to evade officers who chased him, authorities said.

Police said paramedics responded to treat injured occupants of other cars, but did not provide information on the number of people hurt or cars involved. The injuries sustained were moderate and not life-threatening, but some were hospitalized, officials said.

Los Angeles County fire officials could not immediately be reached for information.

Police say they recovered a firearm at the scene, but were unable to locate the gunman despite setting up a perimeter in the area.

His vehicle was towed as evidence.

Investigators are working to identify the man, who they described as a Black man in his mid-20s with a “heavy build” who was wearing a black shirt and shorts with white tennis shoes.

He’s wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit-and-run driving and felony evading, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Culver City police at 310-253-6202.