Police seek more victims of Apple Valley sexual battery suspect accused of pinching woman’s buttocks

Police are looking for more possible victims of a man who was arrested after allegedly pinching a woman’s buttocks while she was shopping.

Umar Love is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 5, 2020.

The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. Sept. 30 and authorities responded to a report of a sexual battery at a store in the 19000 block of Bear Valley Road.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, Umar Love, 39, approached the victim from behind and allegedly pinched her buttocks, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Love immediately left the store, but the victim was able describe him and get his license plate number, officials said.

A responding deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspect drove and Love was taken into custody.

He was booked on suspicion of sexual battery and violating the terms of his parole, officials said.

They released his booking photo because they believe more women may have been victimized by Love.

Anyone with information about Love, or that believes they may have been victimized by him, can call Deputy Gerard Ciani at the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.