The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who fatally shot a man early Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m., and when officers found 28-year-old Diego Espinoza in the 1600 block of East First Street, he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Espinoza was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries around 6:40 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and so far, “there is no clear motive for the shooting,” police said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the city for information leading to the shooter’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with tips is asked to call 805-385-7755 or visit oxnardpd.org.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit venturacountycrimestoppers.org.