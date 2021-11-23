Police seek additional victims of man accused of child sex crimes: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

A 56-year-old man was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a child, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any additional victims to come forward.

Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle was arrested on Thursday at his work place in Goleta “after an extensive confidential criminal investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tuesday press release.

The Sheriff’s Office’s release said he is being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office main jail, though jail records show Gaspar Ovalle is being held on $50,000 bail.

Authorities said Gaspar Ovalle will face charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual molestation of a child under the age of 14 and intimidation of a witness or victim.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there could be additional victims, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Adomaitis at 805-681-4150.

Anonymous tips can be provided at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling 805-681-4171.

In addition to working with law enforcement, survivors have access to information and support through the Victim-Witness Assistance Program, which can be reached at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

Support services are also available through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, or STESA, which offers a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. To reach STESA, call 805-564-3696.