The Los Angeles Police Department has reunited the 10-year-old boy who was severely injured in a traffic collision in the Wilshire Center neighborhood of Los Angeles with his parents.

According to the LAPD, the unidentified boy was riding a rented scooter around 5 p.m. Thursday evening when he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 7th Street.

LAFD paramedics responded to the scene and transported the boy to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

An LAPD statement said that the boy’s phone had Cyrillic writing, indicating that he may been of Russian descent.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. No foul play is suspected, LAPD said.

Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the West Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-473-0222.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or texting 274637. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.”