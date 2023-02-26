An LAPD cruiser seen in this undated file photo (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s westside Sunday.

The collision occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on Venice Boulevard, east of Robertson Boulevard.

“An unknown vehicle traveling west on Venice Boulevard collided with a pedestrian crossing the street outside the marked crosswalk,” LAPD said in a news release.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene to provide medical attention to the male victim. He was taken to the hospital where later died from his injuries.

Currently, police do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspect.

“The driver of the unknown type of vehicle failed to remain at the scene, identify themselves and render aid to the victim,” the news release stated.

An investigation into the fatal hit-and-run is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.