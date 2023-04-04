Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 52-year-old man.

The fatal collision occurred on April 2, just before 5:30 a.m., at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Wilmington Avenue, according to an LAPD news release.

Police say a driver in a Scion xB was traveling westbound on PCH when they collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the intersection against a red light. The force of the impact caused the 52-year-old victim to fall on the roadway.

The driver of the Scion immediately pulled over, was attempting to call 911 and get aid to the victim when another unknown vehicle, possibly a dark sedan, entered the intersection and ran over the man as he was lying in the roadway, police said.

“The second driver that collided with the pedestrian fled the scene and did not stop to render aid or identify themselves,” the release stated.

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 52-year-old man, seen in this surveillance footage, on April 2, 2023 in Wilmington. (LAPD)

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Moreno or Officer Cha at LAPD’s South Traffic Division by calling 323-421-2500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.