Inglewood Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping on Dec. 2, 2022 (Inglewood PD)

Officials with the Inglewood Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Dec. 2, around 4 p.m., near the intersection of 109th Street and Doty Avenue, authorities said.

The male suspect approached the victim, grabbed her arm, and attempted to walk her to his vehicle, Inglewood Police said on Instagram. The victim was able to escape the suspect’s grip and get away from the man.

The man then got into a gray 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SUV and drove westbound on 109th Street toward Prairie Avenue.

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-9-inches tall, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black beanie, black medical facemask, black shirt, gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and blue medical gloves on his hands.

Anyone with information about this incident or who might recognize the man in the photo is urged to contact the Inglewood Detective Bureau at 310-412-5240. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.