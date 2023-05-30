Authorities with the Ontario Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who caused mass panic after making false threats at the Ontario Mills Mall on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., prompting police to respond to the mall and ask people to avoid the area.
On Tuesday, officials released a surveillance image of the suspect they say ran through the mall yelling “gun” and “he has a gun.”
“His reckless actions caused guests to panic,” police said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30-35 years old with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and black shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Joe Paterson at 909-408-1653 or by email at JPaterson@ontariopolice.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or online at WeTip.com.