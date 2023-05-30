Authorities with the Ontario Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who caused mass panic after making false threats at the Ontario Mills Mall on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., prompting police to respond to the mall and ask people to avoid the area.

On Tuesday, officials released a surveillance image of the suspect they say ran through the mall yelling “gun” and “he has a gun.”

“His reckless actions caused guests to panic,” police said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30-35 years old with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Surveillance image of a man police believe caused “mass panic” at the Ontario Mills Mall on May 29, 2023. (Ontario PD)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Joe Paterson at 909-408-1653 or by email at JPaterson@ontariopolice.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or online at WeTip.com.