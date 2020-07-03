Police seek public’s help in identifying driver who fatally struck 11-year-old girl in Highland

Annika Fullerton is seen in a photo provided to KTLA by her family.

Police identified a possible suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old girl in Highland on July 2, 2020. (Highland Police Department)

Detectives have identified a possible suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old girl in Highland Monday, and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver, officials said Thursday.

Witnesses and video surveillance from a nearby business confirmed the vehicle is a light-colored minivan or crossover SUV, possibly silver, according to a Highland Police Department news release. Police had previously said the vehicle was a dark color.

Annika Fullerton, an 11-year-old resident of Colorado, was out for a walk with her cousins around 8:30 p.m. Monday when the SUV hit her near the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive, police said.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, according to the department.

Responding officers found the unresponsive girl on the side of the road and rushed her to a hospital, where she died.

Her relatives told KTLA Tuesday that Fullerton and her mother had come from Denver to visit family in the area.

Police did not release a description of the suspected driver.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Deputy T. Houn or the Highland Police Department Detective Bureau at 909-425-9793.