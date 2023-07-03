Authorities located an at-risk 57-year-old woman missing out of the Long Beach area Monday.

La Tran had last been seen at 6 a.m. Monday in her room at a living facility in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue. When staff at the facility checked her room later, the 57-year-old was gone, a Long Beach Police Department missing person bulletin said.

Tran was described as an Asian female, 5 feet tall, weighing 124 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

La Tran, 57, was last seen in her room at a living facility in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue. (LBPD)

Tran, who suffers from mental and cognitive conditions, was found at an undisclosed location at around 3:45 p.m., officials with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.

No details about her condition were provided.

An at-risk or critical missing person is defined by some of the following:

The missing person is the victim of a crime or foul play.

The missing person is in critical need of medical attention.

The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.