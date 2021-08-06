Police seek public’s help to find 2 exotic birds stolen from Canoga Park business; reward offered

Police are seeking the public's help to locate two exotic birds, Paco and Abbey, who were stolen from Topanga on Aug. 1, 2021. (LAPD)

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate two exotic birds stolen from a Canoga Park business last weekend.

Just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 1, two people approached a business on the 21700 block of Sherman Way, where Canoga Discount Birds is located, and removed its rear glass door to gain entry, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The suspected burglars removed a pink Major Mitchell’s cockatoo named Abbey and a yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Paco, police said.

A cash reward is being offered for the return of the birds.

The first burglar is described as a 20- to 25-year-old man standing at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the chest and black tennis shoes.

The second burglar is described as a 20- to 25-year-old person of unknown gender standing at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 to 140 pounds. This suspect was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Topanga Area Detective Gudino at 818-756-5880. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

