Police seek public’s help to find 2 exotic birds stolen from Canoga Park business; reward offered

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate two exotic birds, Paco and Abbey, who were stolen from a Canoga Park business on Aug. 1, 2021. (LAPD)

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate two exotic birds stolen from a Canoga Park business last weekend.

Just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 1, two people approached a business on the 21700 block of Sherman Way, where Canoga Discount Birds is located, and removed its rear glass door to gain entry, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The suspected burglars removed a pink Major Mitchell’s cockatoo named Abbey and a yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Paco, police said.

A cash reward is being offered for the return of the birds.

The first burglar is described as a 20- to 25-year-old man standing at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the chest and black tennis shoes.

The second burglar is described as a 20- to 25-year-old person of unknown gender standing at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 to 140 pounds. This suspect was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Topanga Area Detective Gudino at 818-756-5880. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.