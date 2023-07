A Los Angeles man was arrested for child molestation on Monday and now authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify additional victims.

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, of East L.A. was arrested for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old. Police believe he is responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults.

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, of East L.A. was arrested for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old. (Source: LAPD)

L.A. detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim, or has additional information to contact Juvenile Division Detective Morales at 213-486–0598.

Reyes’ bail was set at $1 million.