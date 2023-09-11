wo men seen carrying several bikes with price tags from Irwindale Cycles on the same morning of the theft on Aug. 28, 2023. (Christel Sayegh)

Irwindale police are seeking the public’s help to identify two men who were involved in a burglary that occurred on Monday, August 28.

Five masked suspects ransacked Irwindale Cycles located on Arrow Highway in the early morning and escaped with around $40,000 worth of merchandise. Some of the stolen bikes include Bianchis, which cost over $1,700 each, along with other high-end brands, the owners said.

Just hours after the burglary, photos sent to Christel Sayegh, who is a loyal customer of the bike shop, by another customer showed two men riding the Metro A-Line with several brand-new, expensive bikes from Irwindale Cycles with price tags still attached. One of the price tags labeled the bike as a Bianchi Vi Nirone priced at $1,799. The photos were taken around 5:30 a.m. as the men exited the train at the Memorial Park station in Pasadena.

The suspects are both described as adult Hispanic males with dark hair, approximately 5’6 to 5’8, weighing 165-185 pounds. One suspect was wearing a gray Raiders hat, gray polo-style shirt, dark jeans, and black and white Vans tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a plaid button down shirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information about the burglary or the suspects is urged to contact the Irwindale Police Department at 800-222-TIPS (8477).