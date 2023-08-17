A man is dead after a reported shooting in Boyle Heights Thursday morning, and police are looking for the attacker.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of South Lorena Street a few minutes after 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three to four gunshots were heard coming from inside an apartment, and a woman was heard screaming, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be 35 years old unconscious and not breathing.

An ambulance was requested, but no further information about the victim has been made public.

Police are looking for the shooter, though they did not provide information about any potential suspects.

No further information was available.

KTLA’s Isabel Ochoa contributed to this report.